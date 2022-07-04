Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

First responders attempt cliff rescue in Daly City

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

DALY CITY (CBS SF) - First responders attempted a cliff rescue in Daly City Monday morning, according to local fire officials.

The North County Fire Authority tweeted at 9:59 a.m. that a cliff rescue was in progress in the area of Palisades and Westridge.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

Minutes later, fire officials confirmed the rescue succeeded without injury.

Check back here for updates.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 10:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.