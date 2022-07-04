First responders attempt cliff rescue in Daly City
DALY CITY (CBS SF) - First responders attempted a cliff rescue in Daly City Monday morning, according to local fire officials.
The North County Fire Authority tweeted at 9:59 a.m. that a cliff rescue was in progress in the area of Palisades and Westridge.
Residents were advised to avoid the area.
Minutes later, fire officials confirmed the rescue succeeded without injury.
