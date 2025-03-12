Fire burns Santa Rosa shopping center near Highway 12

Santa Rosa crews contained a blaze that struck a shopping center near state Highway 12 (Sonoma Highway) on Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Around 8:15 p.m., Santa Rosa firefighters were alerted to multiple reports of a structure fire along Calistoga Road. Upon arrival, they found a fire on the roof of the Press Dry Cleaners laundry shop within the area of St. Francis Shopping Center near Highway 12.

Santa Rosa firefighters said they had to cut a hole in the roof to let the smoke and heat escape from the building.

Press Dry Cleaners suffered extensive damage, crews said. No estimated worth of damage was immediately given.

The blaze was contained in approximately 30 minutes. According to fire officials, its cause was not suspicious in nature.