Fire at Santa Rosa Airbnb Saturday results in $75,000 in damages

SANTA ROSA -- A residential fire at a Santa Rosa Airbnb on Saturday caused an estimated $75,000 in damages, according to the fire department.

Santa Rosa Fire responded to a structure fire at 4626 Montgomery Dr. at 1 a.m. and arrived to the roof area of the two-story residence engulfed in smoke and fire. Fire crews cleared and accounted for all occupants, finding most of the fire in the attic area around a large HVAC unit that was on the roof.

Firefighters protected residential belongings using covers to minimize potential smoke or water damage, managing the fire from both the inside and outside.

The fire was contained to the attic and was successfully extinguished in about 20 minutes, however crews remained on site for almost two hours in case of any hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the 10 guests at the time of the fire were all relocated to a nearby hotel by Airbnb.

The ignition point appears to have been in the attic area and damage was limited to the roof and attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.