Fire crews gear up for Fourth of July fireworks near quickly-drying South Bay hills

SAN JOSE -- Cal Fire is planning to increase staffing statewide as the Fourth of July holiday nears bringing with it the ever-present threat of firework-sparked fires.

"Our hillsides until recently were green. And they have a super-fuel, if you will. There's a large amount of vegetation on those hillsides," said Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Bruno. "But as we reach these higher temperatures and lower humidity, those lush patches of vegetation are actually drying out quite rapidly."

Cities and counties across California are also bracing for the holiday weekend, especially with warmer temperatures expected later in the week.

San Jose resident Michael Seabury said fireworks have been a perennial problem for years, with law enforcement efforts making little dent in the habit.

"In my neighborhood, fireworks go off all the time," said Seabury. "They go off in the wee hours of the morning. I just try to stay alert and work with what I can work with within myself."

Cal Fire says there are things people can do in the lead-up to the holiday to lessen their risk. Namely, they're asking homeowners and businesses to create a 100-foot defensible space around their property.

"We truly want to get the word out to our citizens of the state and encourage them to reduce those hazardous fuels that are around their properties, around their homes," said Bruno.

