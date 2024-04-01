Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire burns vehicle in San Francisco's Parkmerced neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/1/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/1/24 11:57

Crews contained a blaze on Sunday night in San Francisco's Parkmerced neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Around 11:30 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department advised the public on social media to avoid 150 Font Boulevard due to a one-alarm fire.

Nearly 20 minutes later, firefighters announced they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. A single car was burnt in a parking garage, they said.

There was no displaced or injured individual reported. 

First published on April 1, 2024 / 7:22 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.