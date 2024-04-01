Fire burns vehicle in San Francisco's Parkmerced neighborhood

Crews contained a blaze on Sunday night in San Francisco's Parkmerced neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Around 11:30 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department advised the public on social media to avoid 150 Font Boulevard due to a one-alarm fire.

Nearly 20 minutes later, firefighters announced they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. A single car was burnt in a parking garage, they said.

There was no displaced or injured individual reported.