Fire burns Antioch strip mall near Highway 4

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews have contained a commercial structure fire that occurred early Friday morning near state Highway 4 in Antioch.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. at a structure housing multiple businesses in the area of Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive, the fire district said. The address was listed as 2540 Sycamore Drive which is the location of the Somersville Plaza strip mall. 

Around 6:15 a.m., fire officials said the blaze was knocked down. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

