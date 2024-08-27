Watch CBS News
Brush fire breaks out in Berkeley Hills near Tilden Park Inspiration Point

A brush fire in the Berkeley Hills Tuesday afternoon prompted a response from multiple agencies.

Berkeley police reported at 2:09 p.m. that the fire was in the area of Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park.

The fire was reported at three acres and police said the East Bay Regional Parks Fire Department was the lead agency handling the fire.

The Berkeley Fire Department and Cal Fire were supporting the firefighting operations.

No evacuations were necessary at this time, police said.

