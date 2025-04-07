Fillmore Jazz Festival back on for 2025 after receiving pledges of support

Less than a week after organizers announced that the Fillmore Jazz Festival would not be held this summer due to financial constrains, officials on Monday were happy to announce that the event is back on thanks to pledges of support.

Fillmore Jazz Festival 2024 Lynn Friedman

The annual free street celebration in the Fillmore District traditionally held on the Fourth of July weekend (or the weekend that falls closest to the holiday) had been cancelled due to "overwhelming overhead costs," according to organizers who said they were still in debt from last year's event. The initially announced plan was to scrap the festival this year and work towards holding it again in 2026.

That changed after the announcement of the cancellation spurred offers to help the festival.

"I was contacted by a representative of Chris Larsen and Avenue Greenlight, who generously stepped in to offer the financial support we needed to bring the festival back," said Fillmore Merchant Association President Timothy Made' Omi in a press release issued Monday. "We have also received commitments from District 2 & District 5 Supervisors Stephen Sherrill and Bilal Mahmood."

Larsen is the San Francisco-raised co-founder and executive with financial software company Ripple who had previously launched successful companies E-Loan, Prosper Marketplace and OpenCoin.

The announcement also noted that organizers are keeping an eye toward the future by launching the Fillmore Jazz Festival Preservation Fund and asking the public for help.

"Your donations will help preserve the legacy of the festival for years to come—ensuring its vitality, prosperity, and future in the heart of San Francisco," the statement said. Organizers are also looking for additional sponsors as well as volunteers to work the event.

The 2025 Fillmore Jazz Festival is set to take place July 5-6.