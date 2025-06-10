Driver killed in fiery crash east of San Jose near Mount Hamilton

One person died when a vehicle crashed into a wall along state Highway 130 near Mount Hamilton east of San Jose on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 8:55 p.m. on Highway 130, also known as Mount Hamilton Road, in the area of Sawtooth Canyon.

Investigators determined that a sedan was traveling west on the highway when it went off the roadway and crashed into a culvert and retaining wall, causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.

The lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. The person's name is not yet available from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Traffic was unaffected Monday night due to the remote location of where the crash occurred, according to the CHP.