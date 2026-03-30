Female jogger sexually assaulted near Stanford University campus

An armed assailant sexually assaulted a female jogger near the Stanford University campus on Sunday evening, the university police said.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus-wide alert on Monday that the incident happened near Mayfield Avenue and Santa Ynez Street just south of Campus Drive at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday and was reported just over two hours later.

The victim told officers that she was grabbed by an unknown male and pushed into a landscaped area near a house, where she was sexually assaulted. The DPS said the jogger reported that her assailant had a semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of his pants.

He was described as a dark-skinned, clean-shaven person with brown eyes and short hair, wearing a light blue hoodie, dark jeans, and a thick, braided bracelet on his left wrist, DPS said. His estimated height and weight were not known.

It was not known whether the victim was a student at Stanford or otherwise affiliated with the school.

The university encouraged anyone who has been sexually assaulted or subject to other forms of sexual misconduct or harassment to report the incident to university officials.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Stanford University Department of Public Safety at (650) 329-2413.