Man shot dead in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city's Bayview neighborhood on Monday.

At 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers arrived at the area of Selby and Toland streets in response to a shooting. They found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in connections to the shooting. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the department at 1-415-575-4444 or text the tip line to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD." Tips can remain anonymous.