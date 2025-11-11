Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

A motorcycle triggered a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Monday night, which killed the motorcyclist and injured a second driver, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. on southbound 101 north of Capitol Expressway in South San Jose. The California Highway Patrol said in a press release on Tuesday that a 2001 Yamaha Roadster motorcycle began to fishtail for an unknown reason and overturned, with the motorcycle and rider coming to rest in the number 2 lane.

The motorcycle and rider were then struck by a 2018 Kia that was traveling behind the motorcycle in the number 2 lane, the CHP said. The impact of that collision caused the Kia to overturn, while the downed Yamaha was propelled into a 2023 Tesla, which had stopped at the scene, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old from Merced County, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

The crash closed five out of the six southbound 101 lanes for about three hours.

The CHP said the incident was still under investigation and all preliminary information was subject to change. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the circumstances was asked to contact the San Jose CHP office at (408) 961-0900.