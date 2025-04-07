Fashion retailer Zara to open new flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square

Fashion retail giant Zara will not be leaving San Francisco's Union Square after all as the company on Monday confirmed plans for a new flagship store in the shopping district.

While the retailer's current location at 250 Post St. will still close early next year once the lease ends, the new store will be opening two blocks down at 400 Post St.

A spokesperson from the retailer told CBS News Bay Area the new location will be twice as big and is currently scheduled to open in 2026.

"This new [40,000+ sq. ft.] location is ideal to showcase Zara's updated image and will feature the widest range of fashions for our customers," the released statement said. "This store, with its advanced technology, will be in line with the brand's new store openings in other cities and will provide an incredible shopping experience."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie touted the move at a press event Monday, saying Union Square and the City are bouncing back.

Zara is opening a flagship store in Union Square! This expansion is another vote of confidence in our city. We will continue to work every day to deliver safe and clean streets in Union Square and across the city, and let the world know that San Francisco is open for business. pic.twitter.com/Wi29uXLDpC — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) April 7, 2025

"Global brands want to grow in San Francisco. And people across the country and across the world want to be here," Lurie said.

The mayor also announced five new entertainment zones in the city where people can buy drinks from bars and restaurants and enjoy them outside in common spaces like plazas and sidewalks.