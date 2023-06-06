Family dispute leads to arrest of former TV news anchor Frank Somerville

BERKELEY -- Former Bay Area TV News anchor Frank Somerville has been arrested twice after family disturbances at his father's Berkeley Hills home.

Berkeley police said officers responded to the father's home in the 800 block of Indian Rock Ave. for calls late Monday night and then again early Tuesday morning.

The first call came in at 6:36 p.m. The caller reported that a male -- Somerville -- was being detained after a physical altercation at the residence.

Police arrived and determined that Somerville was intoxicated. Somerville had been told to leave the property by his family but refused to go.

He then allegedly threatened the victim -- reportedly his brother -- which led to a physical altercation, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to both parties.

The victim suffered a contusion to his right cheek. Somerville was arrested for criminal threats, public intoxication, assault and a probation violation and transported to the Berkeley Jail without further incident.

After processing, he was released.

Then at 3:26 a.m., police got a call that Somerville had returned and was ringing the doorbell. Investigators said Somerville had returned in an attempt to locate some property he had lost during the initial contact the night prior and could not find it.

In an effort to retrieve his property, Somerville continued ringing the doorbell until the victim spoke with him. The victim then called the police.

Police responded and located Somerville sitting in his vehicle. Somerville displayed objective signs and symptoms of public intoxication and was witnessed driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of his probation and was transported to the Berkeley Jail without further incident.

Somerville was a respected face in Bay Area local news with KTVU since 1991. Then in June 2021 he was taken off the air during a newscast for slurring his words.

He was then arrested on Dec. 30, 2021 when he slammed his Porsche into another vehicle -- a crash recorded on video -- and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

KTVU did not renew his contract when it expired on Jan. 31, 2022.