Fall heat wave, vehicle exhaust trigger Spare the Air Alert for unhealthy Bay Area air

High temperatures and light winds, combined with vehicle exhaust, will result in unhealthy air quality around the Bay Area for the next two days, air district officials said.

A Spare the Air Alert is now in effect for both Monday and Tuesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"Very high inland temperatures and weak offshore winds, along with motor vehicle exhaust, will continue to create elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog," the air district said in a news release.



KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday night. Interior temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-100s, and coastal areas will be in the 80s to mid-90s.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can register for email AirAlerts at sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.