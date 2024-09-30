Fall heat wave grips Northern California; inland hot temperatures to persist into the weekend

Northern Calfornia is once again feeling the effects of a fall heat wave Monday that will peak on Tuesday and keep temperatures above normal throughout the week.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Bay Area, Central Coast and most of the Central Valley beginning at 11 a.m. Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Weather Service warned that moderate to major heat risk would likely lead to numerous heat-related impacts to those sensitive to hot weather or without access to adequate cooling.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect today at 11 AM for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast. It currently remains in effect through Wednesday, but may be extended later in the week for some areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ecLQuSB9vr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 30, 2024

In the Bay Area, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 90s on the coast, in the 80s to upper 90s around the bay, and the upper 90s to low 100s inland. The Weather Service said the offshore winds are relatively weak, the high afternoon temperatures should trigger a late afternoon sea breeze, bringing some evening relief along the coast.

Record temperatures are possible in the next couple of days, especially on Tuesday when the peak of the heat wave will be felt.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Fire weather concerns are prevalent along higher elevations where there could be wind gusts along mountain peaks and passes. The Weather Service said most terrain above 2,000 ft will stay in the mid 70s all night and with stronger than expected winds it's possible red flag warnings may be issued.

The conditions have also prompted Pacific Gas and Electric to enact another series of Public Safety Power Shutoffs for areas of Northern California at risk of wildfires. Monday morning, PG&E had shut off power to several thousand customers in Butte, Shasta, Glenn and Tehama counties. The list of counties under a PSPS warning also include Alameda, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties.

The Weather Service said onshore winds were expected to return Wednesday afternoon, bringing relief to coastal areas by Thursday and helping alleviate fire weather concerns. However, temperatures in inland areas will remain 15-20 degrees above normal into the weekend and the early part of next week.