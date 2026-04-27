Fairfield police arrest 3 after report of teen with firearms

Authorities in Solano County arrested an 18-year-old and two juveniles, after officers said they were found with firearms early Sunday morning.

According to Fairfield Police, officers were called to East Tabor Avenue and Manor Place shortly after 1:35 a.m. on reports of a person brandishing a firearm. The caller told officers that several juveniles were walking down the street when one person in the group pointed a handgun with a green laser at their vehicle.

Officers quickly arrived and detained all three people. Police said the juveniles and the 18-year-old were armed with loaded firearms and were arrested.

Guns, magazines and ammunition that police said were seized from an 18-year-old and two juveniles in a Fairfield neighborhood on April 26, 2026. Fairfield Police Department

"Swift response, strong situational awareness, and decisive action led to a safe outcome and the removal of multiple illegal firearms from juveniles," police said in a statement.

Police also urged parents, guardians and family to check on their teens. "Nothing good comes from wandering the streets after midnight, especially while armed with loaded firearms."

The teens face multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and being a minor in possession of a handgun, along with possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of an assault weapon.

The identities of the juvenile suspects were not released due to their ages. Police did not release the identity of the 18-year-old suspect.