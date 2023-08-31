Watch CBS News
Man on scooter fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Fairfield, arrest made

FAIRFIELD – A driver was arrested for suspected DUI and vehicular manslaughter after he allegedly hit and killed a man riding a scooter in Fairfield late Wednesday night.

According to Fairfield Police, officers were called to the area of Travis Boulevard and Clay Street shortly after 10:40 p.m. An investigation determined that the victim, who was on a scooter, was struck by the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord.

Paramedics declared the victim, only identified as a male, dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Following the collision, police said a Drug Recognition Expert examined the driver, who was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Willie Weaver, was booked into the Solano County Jail for gross vehicular manslaughter.

According to jail records, Weaver is being held on $105,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 5.

