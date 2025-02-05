Shooting that killed Fairfield man possibly accidental, police say

A deadly shooting in Fairfield last month that was originally believed to be a homicide may have been accidental, police said Tuesday.

On the morning of Jan. 18, officers were called to the 2300 block of El Rancho Way on reports of a person lying in the roadway. When police arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua Costan of Fairfield.

At the time, police said the incident was the city's first homicide of 2025.

In an update Tuesday, police said the shooting was possibly accidental, "with evidence suggesting the victim unintentionally discharged a firearm, resulting in a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Police went on to say that they have not ruled out homicide in the case and that a "thorough analysis of forensic evidence" is pending.

"Law enforcement officials are working closely with forensic experts to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting as the investigation remains ongoing," Fairfield Police said in a statement.

According to officers, there were two homicides in Fairfield in 2024. Both cases have since been solved.