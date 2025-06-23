Watch CBS News
Fairfield man's death being investigated as a homicide

Carlos E. Castañeda
The death of a Fairfield resident last week is now being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.

The Fairfield Police Department said in a press statement that on June 18, officers responded at about 11:42 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a physical battery on East Tabor Avenue just east of North Texas Street. Officers arrived to find a man on the ground and unresponsive.

Medics arrived and tended to the man, identified as 23-year-old Juan Carlos Robles-Perez. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said detectives have been trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Robles-Perez's death which was being treated as a potential homicide. It's believed Robles-Perez knew who the perpetrator was and there was no known threat to the public, police said.

No additional information about the case was disclosed to preserve the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 or send an anonymous tip at https://nixle.com/tip/.

