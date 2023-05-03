Fairfield Hells Angel sentenced to 3 years for firearm offenses

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield member of the Hells Angels was sentenced Tuesday to just over three years in prison for firearm offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Michael Mahoney, 30, pleaded guilty in January to possessing a firearm with an obliterated or altered serial number and possessing an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.

On Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Mahoney's Fairfield home as part of an investigation into a brutal beating at the clubhouse for the Vallejo chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Prosecutors said that in October 2021, two different victims -- both of whom were members of a different motorcycle club that is considered a "puppet" (or subordinate) club of the Hells Angels -- were beaten by Mahoney and other club members based on perceived infractions of the Hells Angels' rules.

A total of four members of the Hells Angels were indicted on various charges stemming from the beatings.

During the search of Mahoney's home, prosecutors said that law enforcement found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawed off to approximately 12.75 inches in length.

Mahoney had not registered his ownership of this short-barreled shotgun with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by federal law.