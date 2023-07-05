Man shot dead in front of his home in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A man died after being shot multiple times in front of his home in Fairfield late Tuesday night, police said.

Fairfield Police said the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Monroe Street just south of Travis Boulevard.

Officers initially responded at about 11:15 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. Police said when they arrived, they found a large crowd gathered and a 26-year-old man in front of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid while medics arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office was called to assist with crowd control at the location. Police said that despite the number of potential witnesses, no suspect has been identified in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Unit at (707) 428-7600.