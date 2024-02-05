Evacuation orders and warnings in effect in Southern California: Live Winter Storm Updates

Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Los Angeles County as a powerful storm landed in the Southland, bringing "life threatening" flood risks and dangerously high winds to the area.

A flash flood warning was extended in San Bernardino County until 7:15 a.m. Monday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills until 9 a.m. Monday.

Downtown LA received 4.10 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking the old record set in 1927 for February 4 by over 1.5 inches.

In 147 years of records, Sunday was third wettest February day ever recorded and it tied for the 10th wettest day ever recorded in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles officials urged residents to stay home and off the roads Sunday and Monday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The County of Los Angeles later declared its own state of emergency.

"Los Angeles County is taking action to protect our communities during the storm and to recover from any impacts that may result," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey P. Horvath. "This emergency declaration allows us to move quickly to deploy resources, and it aligns with Governor Newsom's order issued today. The state, county and the 88 cities of Los Angeles County are working together to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe. Thank you for staying inside and off the roads."

The emergency proclamation will help expedite procurement of vital supplies and resources, deployment of disaster service workers and the use of emergency protective measures such as evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders and warnings in LA

Evacuation order in place along Santa Maria Road, north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard until 6 p.m. on Tuesday

Evacuation order for Cali Lake RV Resort

Evacuation orders and warning for Ventura County

Orders

Matilija Canyon / North Fork / Camino Cielo (Unincorporated Ojai)

Ventura RV Resort (City of Ventura)

Warnings

Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ventura)

Old Creek Road. / Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

4 structures on Grada Avenue & Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

SoCal school and campus closures

All schools in Malibu will be closed on Monday due to severe weather causing road closures, according to SMMUSD officials. Santa Monica schools will remain open.

The California State University system announced on Sunday that some local campuses would be closed on Monday. Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Northridge, Cal State Long Beach and Cal State Fullerton will be holding classes remotely.

Long Beach City College has closed both its Liberal Arts Campus at 4901 East Carson Street and its Pacific Coast Campus at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway on Monday. Students should check to see if their classes will be online and employees will work remotely.