How much rain has fallen on Southern California so far?

LA County gets months' worth of rain in one day

Southern California has seen massive rainfall on Sunday, rivaling the amount the area would see over a few months — and there's more coming.

"If we took a look at these totals and said, 'Hey, we got these totals over a matter of a few months,' I would believe you," KCAL meteorologist Evelyn Taft said. "That's how much rain it is."

The National Weather Service estimated a total of 4-8 inches of rain throughout the area, with LA City, Long Beach, Northridge, and Santa Clarita hovering around 6.5 inches. Once the storm passes through, Pasadena is expected to get a whopping 9.75 inches.

As of 8 p.m., much of the region has received at least 3 inches of rain as of 10 p.m.

"It is so rare that we see numbers close to 4.5+ inches for just one location and this is just today," Taft said.

Here are the totals, so far.

Top Rainfall Totals for LA County and Ventura County as of 10 p.m.

Matilija Canyon: 7.64 inches

Topanga FS: 7.54 inches

Old Man Mountain: 7.52 inches

Ortega Hill: 6.62 inches

Stunt Ranch: 6.35 inches

Woodland Hills: 6.22 inches

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland: 6.22 inches

LA County areas with the most rain

Agoura Hills: 6 inches

Bel Air: 5.89 inches

Monte Nido: 5.31 inches

Lechuza FS: 4.90 inches

Calabasas: 4.64 inches

Porter Ranch: 4.23 inches

Beverly Hills: 3.80 inches

Culver City: 3.59 inches

Van Nuys: 3.59 inches

Canoga Park: 3.39 inches

Alhambra: 3.29 inches

Downtown LA: 3.28 inches

Santa Monica: 3.16 inches

Ventura County areas with the most rain

Sulphur Mountain: 5.96 inches

Pine Mountain Inn 5.84 inches

South Mountain: 5.44 inches

Rose Valley 5.39 inches

Nordhoff Ridge 5.24 inches

Sycamore Canyon: 5.16 inches

Harmon Canyon: 4.98 inches

Westlake Village: 4.82 inches

Thousand Oaks: 4.71 inches

Santa Paula: 4.61 inches