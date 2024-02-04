How much rain has fallen on Southern California so far?
Southern California has seen massive rainfall on Sunday, rivaling the amount the area would see over a few months — and there's more coming.
"If we took a look at these totals and said, 'Hey, we got these totals over a matter of a few months,' I would believe you," KCAL meteorologist Evelyn Taft said. "That's how much rain it is."
The National Weather Service estimated a total of 4-8 inches of rain throughout the area, with LA City, Long Beach, Northridge, and Santa Clarita hovering around 6.5 inches. Once the storm passes through, Pasadena is expected to get a whopping 9.75 inches.
As of 8 p.m., much of the region has received at least 3 inches of rain as of 10 p.m.
"It is so rare that we see numbers close to 4.5+ inches for just one location and this is just today," Taft said.
Here are the totals, so far.
Top Rainfall Totals for LA County and Ventura County as of 10 p.m.
- Matilija Canyon: 7.64 inches
- Topanga FS: 7.54 inches
- Old Man Mountain: 7.52 inches
- Ortega Hill: 6.62 inches
- Stunt Ranch: 6.35 inches
- Woodland Hills: 6.22 inches
- Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland: 6.22 inches
LA County areas with the most rain
- Agoura Hills: 6 inches
- Bel Air: 5.89 inches
- Monte Nido: 5.31 inches
- Lechuza FS: 4.90 inches
- Calabasas: 4.64 inches
- Porter Ranch: 4.23 inches
- Beverly Hills: 3.80 inches
- Culver City: 3.59 inches
- Van Nuys: 3.59 inches
- Canoga Park: 3.39 inches
- Alhambra: 3.29 inches
- Downtown LA: 3.28 inches
- Santa Monica: 3.16 inches
Ventura County areas with the most rain
- Sulphur Mountain: 5.96 inches
- Pine Mountain Inn 5.84 inches
- South Mountain: 5.44 inches
- Rose Valley 5.39 inches
- Nordhoff Ridge 5.24 inches
- Sycamore Canyon: 5.16 inches
- Harmon Canyon: 4.98 inches
- Westlake Village: 4.82 inches
- Thousand Oaks: 4.71 inches
- Santa Paula: 4.61 inches
