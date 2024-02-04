'Potentially life-threatening flash flooding' possible as 2nd major storm arrives to Calif.

A powerful atmospheric river will arrive Sunday, bringing very heavy rain and potentially life-threatening flash flooding as well as mountain snow to much of the Southland through Tuesday, National Weather Service said.

The rain will continue through Tuesday with a high threat of excessive rainfall and flooding. Along with flooding, high wind will whip up across the region with heavy mountain snow. The rainfall will get heavier by afternoon and evening, with a chance of thunderstorms. But widespread flooding will be the biggest threat.

NWS issues "Flash Flood Outlook"

To that end, the NWS issued a very rare flash flood outlook, which shows that the region is under a very "high risk" of excessive rainfall from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

"This is something that is rare and not usually issued here locally," reported Meteorologist Alex Biston. "This just shows you the impact that we are looking at."

The NWS says at least 3-6 inches of rainfall are anticipated in the coastal/valley areas and 6-12 inches for the foothills and mountains, including in Santa Barbara County. A flood watch remains in effect for all areas.

A threat of thunderstorms is likely for most areas through Monday with the threat lingering over Los Angeles County through Tuesday.

"Given the forecasted shear profile in the atmosphere, there will be a threat of waterspouts over the coastal waters and even small tornadoes over the land," the NWS warned.

Evacuation orders and warnings issued

Parts of Ventura County were already under evacuation orders because of the storm, including for unincorporated Ojai, which includes residents living near Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Camino Cielo until Sunday at 5 p.m. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the community of Foster Park/Camp Chaffee, Creek Road/Old Creek Road and 2 homes on Grada Avenue and 2 homes on Trueno Avenue.

"We've already seen the storm hit us last week and soil is already saturated. Flash floods as a result can occur without warning," said Sgt. Cyrus Zadeh of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. "Please stay alert not only to the road conditions, but we're asking people to be alert to our evacuation warnings, evacuation orders, and advisories."

An evacuation center has been established at Ventura College Gymnasium, located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.

In addition, residents along La Tuna Canyon Road within the area bounded by Horse Haven to the north, Martindale to the east, Primrose to the south and Ledge to the west were under evacuation warnings. The city, however, was urging these residents to prepare for an evacuation order due to the increased risk for flooding and mudslides.

Emergency temporary shelters were being set up at Sunland Senior Citizen Center, located at 8640 Fenwick St, Sunland, CA 91040 and Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, located at 11075 Foothill Blvd, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342. Shelters for large animals are available at the Hansen Dam Horse Park, located at 11127 Orcas Ave. Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 and the LA Equestrian Center, located at 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506.

Elsewhere, in Malibu, an evacuation order has been issued due to possible mud and debris flows in the area along Santa Maria Road, north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow levels to fall

In addition, snow levels were still fairly low but are expected to increase to 6500-7500 ft. By Monday, the NWS says that snow levels will drop to 5000-6000 ft, and will fall further to 4000-5000 ft on Tuesday.