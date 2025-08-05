Bay Area etiquette coach seeing more Gen Z workers being signed up by employers

For years, etiquette coach Syndi Seid trained power players and CEOS how to seal deals over lunch. But lately, she's inundated with requests from companies hoping to give their younger Gen Z hires a crash course in workplace basics.

"Nowadays, kids are provided with almost anything that they want. As a result, there's less struggle," said Syndi Seid, founder of Advanced Etiquette.

At Palm House, a popular San Francisco restaurant, Seid walks young professionals through the finer points of dining, where the main course isn't chicken or fish, but good manners.

From how to eat soup without spilling to breaking bread without leaving a trail of crumbs. The cost is about $600 per person for a full‑day seminar.

Katie Yip, a 23‑year‑old cybersecurity analyst, said her generation has spent much of their adolescence in lockdown, missing out on everyday life lessons.

"A lot of us don't know how to sew on a button or how to iron our clothes properly," Yip said.

And it's not just about what to order at lunch. Some show up to work in sweats. Others skip deodorant. A few text in sick with nothing but a skull emoji.

A recent survey found that 26% of Gen Z brought their parents to a job interview. Some even let them answer questions, according to the study.

David Rice, from People Managing People, a leading platform for HR professionals, said while there's been friction between Gen Z and the traditional workplace, there's also a lot to admire.

"They believe in work-life boundaries, they believe in having a certain level of reward for their work, and they're only going to give you what you reward them for and I do respect them for that," Rice said.