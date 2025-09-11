Empire music celebrates 15 years with star-studded free show at Civic Center in San Francisco

Music label and distribution powerhouse Empire is marking its 15th anniversary with a free public concert at San Francisco's Civic Center, featuring performances from some of today's most talked-about artists, such as Shaboozey.

The event, dubbed Empire 15, is expected to have at least 20,000 attendees. But the gathering is more than just a celebration of the company's journey. It's a cultural statement, said Empire founder and CEO Ghazi Shami.

"I'm a big believer that access creates culture," Ghazi told CBS News at Empire's San Francisco headquarters. "I don't want to inhibit any cultural moments. I want everybody to experience what the company is about. I want everybody to experience what's beautiful about San Francisco. And I felt like there was no place better to do it than at Civic Center in front of City Hall."

The celebration is also a nod to Empire's homegrown roots in the Bay Area. Founded in 2010, the independent label has grown into a global force, helping launch and expand the careers of artists across genres, including hip-hop, R&B, Latin, Afrobeats, and more.

One of those artists is LaRussell, a Vallejo-based rapper and entrepreneur who recently partnered with Empire on a music collaboration.

The free concert is being hosted in collaboration with newly elected San Francisco Mayor, Daniel Lurie, who Ghazi says has already made a powerful impact on the city's cultural revival.

"He thought it was wonderful," Ghazi said of the mayor's support for the event. "I mean, we all know what music and art and entertainment can do to revive a city. And if you've paid attention this summer, every single week, there's something going on musically in the city. So it's been pretty awesome."

The celebration comes as the city continues efforts to reinvigorate its downtown core following pandemic-related closures and shifting urban dynamics. Civic Center Plaza, flanked by City Hall and the Asian Art Museum, has become a centerpiece in San Francisco's ongoing cultural revival.

For Ghazi, the milestone is both personal and professional. Over 15 years, he's built Empire into a company with more than 250 employees worldwide, a journey he describes with quiet resolve.

"I've been jogging for 15 years," he said. "Sprints will wear you out. But I've been jogging for 15 years straight. Who knows when I'll be in the final stretch, but I'm still jogging."

He hopes Empire 15 will serve as a reminder of what's possible for local communities, especially young creatives growing up in the Bay Area.

"I'm a product of my environment," he said. "And so, if the city can produce this level of success for me… then I hope that it inspires other people to do the same. On a macro level or a micro level."

No matter the level, the message is clear: everyone is welcome.

Empire 15 is free and open to the public.