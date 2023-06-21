Details emerge, suspect identified in rolling gun battle along San Francisco's Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco identified a suspect and released additional details Tuesday about a rolling gun battle that injured several people along the city's Embarcadero on Father's Day.

Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers were first called to the area of Beach and Stockton streets near Pier 39 on reports of gunfire being exchanged between occupants of a white sedan and a black SUV.

At Beach and Stockton, two uninvolved vehicles were struck in the shootout. A 48-year-old man inside one of the vehicles and a 34-year-old woman inside the other vehicle were injured by broken glass.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ALSO READ:

• Witnesses describe mayhem of rolling gun battle along San Francisco's Embarcadero

• Video shows terrifying moments during San Francisco Embarcadero gun battle

Police said the incident continued along The Embarcadero. Near the intersection of The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, the sedan struck a 10-year-old girl while the SUV struck a 16-year-old, who were crossing the road at the time.

According to officers, the girl was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, while the 16-year-old was treated at the scene.

Both vehicles continued along The Embarcadero for more than a mile, until the SUV struck a fixed object at Howard Street.

Police said the sedan fled the scene. A man and a woman inside the SUV were detained and taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire during the incident.

The man is being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the woman was treated and released, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said a semiautomatic firearm and shell casings were found in the SUV, prompting police to place the man under arrest. The man, identified as 23-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg, is accused of negligent discharge of a firearm, wanted felon in possession, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police said Haywood also has an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

The incident has rattled nerves in one of the city's busiest tourist areas.

"I've never seen that many people running like that before in my life," said Kenny the clown, a longtime fixture along the Wharf and Pier 39.

"It's scary," Kenny said. "Nothing like that ever happened out here. I've been out here for about 20 years. Never seen anything like that."

"I've been here 28 years, and this event across the street, it's a little closer than anything that's happened. But luckily it was the first and hopefully the last," said COO of Simco Restaurants Bob Partrite, who owns several eateries in the area.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."