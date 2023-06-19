Watch CBS News
2 wounded in shooting on San Francisco waterfront near Pier 39

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people were shot in San Francisco on Sunday evening, the police department said.

At about 6:48 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Beach and Stockton streets on a report of a shooting.

Officers located two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time, SFPD said.

Officers believe there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

