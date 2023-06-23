DA: No charges for man arrested in San Francisco Embarcadero rolling gun battle

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a man arrested in last weekend's rolling gun battle along the Embarcadero won't be charged.

Police arrested 33-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg in connection with the shootout, which involved two vehicles traveling along the waterfront on Father's Day. Several people were injured.

"At this time we have decided to discharge the case against Mr. Haywood for further investigation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "This is a complex investigation involving multiple crime scene locations, many witnesses as well as significant evidence that must be analyzed. This type of investigation takes time to complete and we are working with SFPD to ensure that they gather all relevant evidence that we need to evaluate this case and make appropriate charging decisions."

Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers were first called to the area of Beach and Stockton streets near Pier 39 on reports of gunfire being exchanged between occupants of a white sedan and a black SUV.

At Beach and Stockton, two uninvolved vehicles were struck by bullets in the shootout. A 48-year-old man inside one of the vehicles and a 34-year-old woman inside the other vehicle were injured by broken glass.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cars continued southbound along The Embarcadero. Near the intersection of The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, the driver of the sedan struck a 10-year-old girl while the driver of the SUV struck a 16-year-old; both girls were crossing the road at the time.

According to officers, the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, while the 16-year-old was treated at the scene.

Both vehicles continued along The Embarcadero for more than a mile, until the SUV struck a fixed object at Howard Street.

Police said the sedan fled the scene. Haywood, who was inside the SUV, was detained, along with a woman inside the vehicle.

Haywood was being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the woman was treated and released, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said a semiautomatic firearm and shell casings were found in the SUV, prompting police to place him under arrest.

Haywood was accused of negligent discharge of a firearm, wanted felon in possession, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. Police said Haywood also has an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

"The Father's Day shooting and related incidents along the waterfront were shocking and must be carefully investigated to ensure that we are able to hold the perpetrators accountable. Although, I am grateful there were no serious injuries to bystanders, events like this are terrifying, traumatic and unacceptable," Jenkins said Friday. "I want to reassure the public that we do not believe this was a random shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

Anyone who has information about the shootout is asked to call San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."