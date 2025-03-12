Elon Musk's DOGE team to close Bureau of Land Management Ukiah field office

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, plans to close the Bureau of Land Management Field Office in Ukiah, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said last month.

The proposed closure is part of a nationwide Trump administration goal to decrease government spending by eliminating "waste, fraud and abuse," but so far multiple agencies and workers have been caught up in the cuts. Billionaire Elon Musk and his team at DOGE have been assigned the challenge, with the Ukiah field office ending up on the chopping block.

The Ukiah field office manages approximately 270,000 acres of land and 214,000 acres of mineral properties in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Marin, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties and a portion of Mendocino County.

Three popular protected areas fall under the Ukiah field office's jurisdiction: The California Coastal Monument, including cattle grazing lands along state Highway 1 and hiking grounds surrounding Point Arena Lighthouse; Cow Mountain Recreation Area, located just outside of Ukiah and popular with hunters, campers and off-road vehicle enthusiasts, and Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, an expansive protected space managed in partnership with the National Forest Service known for being one of the most biologically diverse in the state. The office also manages The Geysers, an isolated area straddling the Sonoma-Lake County border that is home to the world's largest geothermal field.

The role of the Ukiah field office is vast. Closing the office may impact a wide range of activities, including grazing permits for ranchers, campground and trail management, wildfire prevention measures, habitat conservation projects, hunting and off-road vehicle permitting, mining and drilling permits, renewable energy projects, historical preservation work, the policing of poaching and environmental education outreach.

The Bureau of Land Management falls under the purview of the U.S. Department of the Interior. According to a list published by the General Service Administration, 164 offices are slated for closure across the country under DOGE. Offices at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the National Park Service are also scheduled to close.

The Ukiah field office is the only office impacting the Bay Area that the department plans to close according to the GSA. It is set to close by August 31.