Elk Grove husband arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife with fentanyl, leading to her death

ELK GROVE -- A man has been arrested for killing his wife by putting fentanyl in her food, according to Elk Grove Police Department.

The incident occurred January 12, 2023 when Glennis Smith called 911 and reported that his wife was unconscious and not breathing.

At the time, the couple had been married for five years but had been living separately for several months.

Fire personnel and police officers went to their home and immediately provided medical aid. However, the victim, identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Smith-Floyd, was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed there was fentanyl in the Smith-Floyd's system and detectives determined that Smith intentionally put fentanyl in her food on two occasions without her knowledge.

There was also an arson of the couple's travel trailer a few months after Smith-Floyd's death. After a thorough investigation, Smith was determined to be responsible for setting the fire.

Upon arrest, Smith was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail on charges of murder, arson, and insurance fraud.