20-year-old, juvenile arrested in San Jose library stabbing, shooting

SAN JOSE – Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday on attempted murder charges after a man was found shot and stabbed inside a library in East San Jose earlier this week.

According to police, the victim was attacked at the Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot and one stab wound.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Investigators said the stabbing was gang-related.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting. As there were statements made during the incident," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said Monday.

Police confirmed that there were children at the library who witnessed the incident.

"Approximately 20 plus juveniles, both elementary aged and teenaged, as well as adults who were staff members and family members, were inside the library. So we're very fortunate this didn't result in additional casualties," said Aponte.

On Wednesday, detectives and officers with the department's Covert Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive, also in East San Jose. Officers arrested two suspects, a 20-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The adult suspect, identified as Raul Hernandez, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on attempted murder and other charges. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges.

Raul Hernandez. San Jose Police Department

Police said both suspects will be facing gang enhancements.

According to jail records, Hernandez is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

San Jose Public Library officials said the Hillview Branch remains closed until further notice.