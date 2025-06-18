East San Jose resident grateful for fire crews help during evacuation

SAN JOSE — Everyone is back in their homes after a grass fire in the East San Jose foothills burned through nearly 100 acres on Tuesday, but some residents said they were rattled by the experience.

It is being called the Ranch Place Fire, and it is now 100 percent contained. The fire came less than 20 feet from some homes, including Jesus Garcia's on Sierra Road near Skyview Drive.

"I was afraid, for me, for my wife, and for my house too," Garcia explained.

He was working outside just after 4 p.m. when the fire started, he looked up and saw the flames coming his way.

"Yes, a lot of smoke, black smoke," Garcia said. "I was working over here in my front yard. Cutting my trees, when I saw smoke coming from the bottom of the hill."

He needed to evacuate, but didn't know how he would leave his home. His wife is sick and bedridden. He said he was grateful firefighters stepped in to assist.

"They helped me to put my wife in an ambulance," Garcia said.

They said they watched together as they waited at the hospital to see if they're home would survive.

"Watching the news, watching the fire very close to my house," Garcia said.

Garcia's home and all other structures were spared.

It was a large fire, requiring mutual aid from Cal Fire, as well as nearly 50 fire engines, two helicopters and five airtankers.

Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said with more warm weather on the way, people need to be proactive.

"We ask people to, especially in this area of San Jose, to have a defense around their structure," said Cloutier. "Don't have grass growing right up against your building, don't have leaves in the gutter. Don't start a barbecue at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, minimize chances for starting a fire."

The fire started near Ranch Place and Cliff Drive. Some neighbors who didn't want to appear on camera said they believe someone was cutting their grass when there was a spark. Cloutier said they can't confirm that yet, and they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"That can be an issue where the mowers with their metal blades can create sparks," explained Cloutier. "Right now, this fire is still under investigation through ours and Cal Fire's fire cause investigators, so we'll be looking into that."

While the fire didn't reach Garcia's property, his mailbox was knocked over by a firetruck. He said that's an easy fix, and he's fortunate that was the worst of it.

"I'm lucky, because everything is here," said Garcia. "I have my life. I have my house safe. But I got scared for a little bit."

Fire crews continued to stop by the neighborhood all afternoon to monitor the area. They'll continue to do that as long as it is needed.