3 accused of attempted murder following violent machete attack in San Jose

Three men were arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a violent machete attack in East San Jose in June.

According to San Jose police, the victim was attacked in a parking lot outside a business on the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue on the night of June 27. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized for major but non-life-threatening injuries.

"These suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life," acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in a statement. "Violent criminals have no place in our community and I am grateful our Detectives acted swiftly to put these suspects behind bars."

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had gotten into an altercation with the three suspects earlier in the day. Police said the suspects later searched for the victim and attacked him with machetes once they found him.

The attack was captured on surveillance video. Investigators were able to identify three suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants.

On Sep. 10, police arrested 41-year-old Eddie Herena of Martinez and 43-year-old Juan Ramirez of San Jose. The next day, police arrested a third suspect, identified as 43-year-old Raul Moreno of San Jose.

(L-R) Juan Ramirez, Eddie Herena and Raul Moreno are accused of attacking a man with machetes outside an East San Jose business on the night of June 27, 2024. San Jose Police Department

All three suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder. Police said Herena was convicted in a 2005 homicide that took place in San Jose and was released from prison in 2018.

In an interview with CBS News Bay Area back in May, Herena said he had turned his life around after finding his passion for photography behind bars.

"I want to thank our officers who risk their lives each and every day to make sure our city is safe," said Mayor Matt Mahan said. "Whether confronting a gun, a machete or any other threat, the men and women of our police department are courageous in the fight to protect San José."

Jail records show Herena, Ramirez and Moreno are being held without bail, with their next court appearance scheduled for Sep. 24.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Madera of the department's Assaults Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.