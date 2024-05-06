Former San Quentin inmate who found passion for photography behind bars relishes second chance

Once known as California's toughest state prison, San Quentin is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Its death row is being emptied out, with more than 500 condemned inmates being transferred to other facilities.

That move is part of a larger effort to shift the focus from punishment to rehabilitation, offering inmates more job training, education, and skills to get them ready for life outside the walls of prison.

While there may be some skepticism about this model, one former gang member says he's proof that it works.

Eddie Herena found his passion for photography behind bars. He spent nearly 15 years in prison convicted of various crimes, including second-degree murder.

"I just have to look at my life and reflect on the things that I did, you know, in the past. And I did a lot of ugly stuff," said Herena.

The San Jose native became entrenched in gang life as a teenager. But while serving a life sentence at San Quentin, he found the beauty of photography through the prison art program.

"Once the camera was put in my hand, I realized I really like this. I don't want to do nothing else," said Herena.

Now 41 years old, he has poured his energy into photography since getting out in 2018. Some of his work has been published in magazines, including Rolling Stone.

"I'm in prison and my picture is in a popular magazine!" said Herena.

His work, along with those of nine other formerly incarcerated men at San Quentin, is being featured at the Belvedere Tiburon Library Art Gallery this spring.

Curator and co-chair Lucy Churton spearheaded the effort to showcase and sell their art.

"So exciting to tell them that their art artwork was sold on our first day," said Churton.

The funds will help them pursue their passion, pay some bills, and continue their transition into a post-prison world.

"This show is really cool, because it showcases how the formerly incarcerated are able to transform their lives through art," said Churton.

As Governor Newsom and state officials face a multi-billion dollar budget deficit, difficult decisions about program cuts are looming. The state's current corrections budget is nearly $15 billion.

As Herena dove deeper into his art while working as a photograph for the San Quentin News, he severed all ties to gang life, not knowing if that move could cost him his own life too.

"I just knew I had to make that stand. I made the stand and was going to deal with the consequences. That was stressful. I just didn't know what was going to happen," said Herena.

He has found much more to live for in the six years since being granted parole. Adeline, his only daughter, is four years old.

"I love her to death. We're buddies, you know? Life is crazy. It can be cruel sometimes; actually, a lot of times. I just want to teach her to be kind and respectful," said Herena.

Herena earned various degrees in prison. He's now studying photography and working for a non-profit in the East Bay that helps homeless women. He's engaged to be married this fall.

"I feel like something is watching over me. Thank God," said Herena. "I don't deserve any of this. I just feel like doors continue to open for me."

That's a reason to smile. A life transformed, and recaptured, through the beauty of art and the will to change.

Herena gave a TEDx speech about his path to prison and journey out. He also appeared in the award-winning documentary, "The Prison Within."

The exhibit at the Belvedere Tiburon Library Art Gallery runs through the second week of June.