Fire breaks out overnight at former youth center in East San Jose

San Jose firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an abandoned youth center early Friday morning, containing the fire to the building where it started.

The San Jose Fire Department said that at 1:08 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the MACSA youth center in the 600 block of Sinclair Drive.

Images posted by the department on social media showed a significant fire engulfing portions of the multi-story building, with thick smoke plumes rising from the structure.

Scene of a fire at the former MACSA youth center in East San Jose on Aug. 29, 2025. CBS

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said it was challenging to fully knock down the fire because of the many enclosed compartments within the structure.

The department said crews will remain on scene throughout the day for fire watch. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

