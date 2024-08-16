2 arrested in 2020 East San Jose cold case homicide

Two people were arrested in connection with a cold case homicide that took place in East San Jose in 2020, police announced Friday.

According to officers, 20-year-old Hulizes Garcia-Urista of San Jose was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. The next day, 29-year-old Jairo Ortiz Plancarte of San Jose was arrested and booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Hulizes Garcia-Urista (left) and Jairo Ortiz Plancarte were arrested in connection with a Nov. 20, 2020 fatal shooting in East San Jose. San Jose Police Department

The pair are allegedly connected to a shooting on the evening of Nov. 20, 2020 on the 2200 block of Orlando Drive. Police said the victim was found shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police did not provide the victim's name.

Before police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a gold 1990s Lexus sedan.

On Aug. 1, police released a surveillance photo of the vehicle and sought tips from the public, in an effort to generate leads in multiple cold case homicides. Police told CBS News Bay Area that the bulletin was helpful in solving the case.

Surveillance photo of a vehicle, believed to be a Lexus sedan, connected to a cold case homicide on Orlando Drive in San Jose on Nov. 20, 2020. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Garcia-Urista and Plancarte are being held without bail. The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.