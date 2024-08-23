Watch CBS News
Man killed in overnight shooting on MacArthur Blvd. in East Oakland

By Tim Fang

Police in Oakland have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot on MacArthur Boulevard late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of MacArthur, following a ShotSpotter activation and a call to police of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite medical attention from officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was an Oakland resident. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting was the second homicide that took place in Oakland Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., a man was pronounced dead following a shooting on the 7900 block of Ney Avenue. Several others were reportedly injured and transported themselves to nearby hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-7950 or the tip line at 510-238-7950. Photos and videos that could assist with the investigation should be sent via email to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

