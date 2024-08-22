Watch CBS News
One dead, several injured in east Oakland shooting Thursday evening

OAKLAND -- A person was shot and killed in east Oakland on Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Ney Avenue around 7 p.m. after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that multiple injured people transported themselves to nearby hospitals, as well.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. People can also submit videos or photos that could assist with the investigation to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

