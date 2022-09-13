Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.

Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.

According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."

Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.

Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.

Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect.

Photo of man suspected in an attempted robbery rape on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in Oakland on August 28, 2022. Oakland Police Department

"We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.

According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.

Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.