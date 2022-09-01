Oakland police searching for attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police detectives requested the public's help Wednesday searching for suspect in an attempted rape over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attack on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, who said her attacker tackled her and tried to sexually assault her.

"The victim screamed for help and this caused the individual to run away with the victim's cell phone," Oakland police wrote in a statement.

Police said the attack appeared completely random. Officers did not arrest the suspect but described gmas a Black male in his 30's, 5'10" tall. He was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket, dark pants, and red shoes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this case, officers request that they contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.