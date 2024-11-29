East Bay Regional Parks offers fee-free "Green Friday" for 10th straight year

Retailers prepare for Black Friday shopping surge Retailers prepare for Black Friday shopping surge 02:18

For the 10th consecutive year, the East Bay Regional Park District is offering free admission on Black Friday to more than 70 parks, as an alternative to crowded stores and shopping malls.

Dubbed "Green Friday", all entrance and activity fees have been waived in the district's parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, including fees for parking, dogs, horses, boat launching and fishing. Entrance fees to the Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont are also being waived on Friday.

"Green Friday is a healthy and fun way to enjoy the day after Thanksgiving," Dave Mason, the district's public information supervisor, said in a statement. "We believe no one can beat our prices on Friday because it's free!"

Friday's fee waiver does not include state fees for fishing licenses, watercraft inspections or concessionaires such as the Tilden Merry-Go-Round or the Redwood Valley Railway steam train at Tilden Park.

The district has also announced drop-in activities at several sites, including kids' story times at Crown Beach in Alameda and the Ardenwood Historic Farm, along with tours at the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve near Antioch. A full list of activities can be found at the district website.

Comprised of 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline and more than 1,330 miles of trails, the East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation.