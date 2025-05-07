East Bay Regional Parks' lake-specific band policy for boat inspections now in effect

Fight is on in East Bay to prevent spread of the golden mussel

The East Bay Regional Parks District's change to its boat inspection policy, which uses lake-specific bands, is now in effect.

East Bay Municipal Utility District bands will no longer be accepted as of Wednesday, May 7. Instead, East Bay Parks will use color-coded, lake-specific bands.

Boaters will not have to pay an inspection fee again and get a shorter inspection if they have that lake's or reservoir's corresponding band intact and a copy of the prior inspection form.

If the band on the boat does not correspond to the lake being visited, a full inspection will be done, and an inspection fee will have to be paid again.

The inspection fee cost is $7 for motorized vessels, $4 for car-top watercraft or inflatables. People in both situations will still have to pay entrance and launching fees.

The inspections for kayaks, canoes, inflatables and other car-top watercraft have not changed.

The changes to the boat inspection policies comes as the Parks District and other water-related agencies try to prevent the invasive golden mussel from getting into waterways.