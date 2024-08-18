East Bay Parks: steer clear of cows, calves during birthing season

OAKLAND -- The East Bay Regional Park District is asking residents to avoid young cows and their mothers through calving season, which will end in October.

Residents should not approach or touch calves, attempt to take selfies with them, allow their dogs near them or get between them and their mothers. Interactions with calves can be a danger to both people and grazing animals, according to the park district.

East Bay Regional Parks District warned residents to avoid young cows and their mothers during birthing season in an Aug. 16, 2024 press release. East Bay Regional Park District

Residents should not worry if they see a calf by itself, as its mother is usually nearby.

However, if a calf appears to be in significant distress or injured, sick or dead, it should be reported to park staff at (510) 881-1833. Reports should include the location, color and ear tag number of the animal, if possible.

Grazing animals are part of the regional ecosystem and have been for tens of thousands of years, the park district said. Conservation grazing is still used to maintain a healthy ecosystem for native plants and wildlife while reducing wildfire risks.

Cattle, sheep and goats graze over 86,800 acres of parkland -- about the size of Atlanta -- annually, mostly during winter and early spring.