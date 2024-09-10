CHP arrests suspect in freeway shootings on I-880 and I-680 in the East Bay

The California Highway Patrol announced a man was arrested in connection with two separate shootings on East Bay freeways last month.

According to the agency's Golden Gate Division, 47-year-old Damien Lamont Harris is accused of two shootings that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 3.

"The California Highway Patrol will not tolerate incidents of violence on our freeways," Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand said in a statement on social media.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers from the CHP's Dublin office responded to a shooting on southbound I-680 near Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton. Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder while driving in heavy traffic.

A second shooting took place 45 minutes later, on the Industrial Parkway on-ramp to northbound I-880 in Hayward. Officers from the CHP Hayward office interviewed the victim, who was not injured.

During the investigation, officers realized similarities in the description of the suspect vehicle. With the help of license plate readers, detectives were able to identify the vehicle and Harris as the primary suspect in both shootings.

"The addition of investigative tools, such as Flock Safety cameras, provides us with more resources that assist us in identifying and arresting those responsible for these inexcusable acts on Bay Area roadways," Goodbrand went on to say.

With the help of Fairfield Police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol served warrants at homes in Fairfield and Fremont on Aug. 29. Harris was located at the Fairfield home and was taken into custody without incident.

Firearms, ammunition and suspected narcotics were also found, police said.

Harris was booked into the Solano County Jail on an outstanding warrant and additional charges related to the search.