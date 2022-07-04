East Bay agencies mobilize to prevent fireworks-sparked blazes

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Residents in the Oakland Hills are always aware of fire danger but it's on weekends like this that they're especially vigilant and dependent on help from first responders.

William Kwong's home in Oakland just passed a fire inspection.

"It's always a concern up in the hills because the roads are narrow," Kwong said.

He and his neighbors know illegal fireworks will light up the skies this Fourth of July but they have seen a reduction in recent years. Above his home is a popular lookout that will be closed as a safety precaution.

Oakland police are also making sure roads are clear and they're issuing citations for illegally parked cars.

Firefighters in Contra Costa County are hoping for fireworks-free celebrations. They say they respond to about 100 fires caused by illegal fireworks on a typical July 4 weekend.

"We're off to a slow start. We're hoping tonight and tomorrow night will continue the same way," said Contra Costa fire marshall Chris Bochman.

Illegal fireworks sparked at least four fires last night.

"Although the temperature is cooler, the danger is still out there. Our vegetation is very dry," Bochman said.

Some of the most scenic spots overlooking the bay will be closed. No cars, except for neighborhood residents, will be allowed on Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Centennial Drive starting Monday morning, giving homeowners some peace of mind.

"It won't be as crowded, especially at the vista point at Grizzly Peak so, in case there's a fire, the escape routes are open," Kwong said.

Many fireworks shows have been canceled again this year including the Berkeley Marina fireworks show.