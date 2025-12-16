Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits in San Ramon

Jose Fabian
San Ramon was hit by an earthquake with a Magnitude of 3.0 on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 10:11 p.m., near Montevideo and Dolores drives.

It struck with a depth of almost 6 miles, the USGS website states. Residents in San Ramon, Dublin and Castro Valley reported feeling weak shaking, according to Did You Feel It responses.

San Ramon Earthquake Dec. 16, 2025
An earthquake struck San Ramon late Tuesday on Dec. 16, 2025. United States Geological Survey

The city of San Ramon had a similar magnitude quake hit earlier Tuesday, just before 6 a.m. Residents as far as Alameda, Berkeley and Half Moon Bay reported feeling some shaking.

