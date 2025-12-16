Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits in San Ramon

San Ramon was hit by an earthquake with a Magnitude of 3.0 on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 10:11 p.m., near Montevideo and Dolores drives.

It struck with a depth of almost 6 miles, the USGS website states. Residents in San Ramon, Dublin and Castro Valley reported feeling weak shaking, according to Did You Feel It responses.

The city of San Ramon had a similar magnitude quake hit earlier Tuesday, just before 6 a.m. Residents as far as Alameda, Berkeley and Half Moon Bay reported feeling some shaking.