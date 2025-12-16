Magnitude 3.1 earthquake latest to strike San Ramon area

A small earthquake struck the San Ramon area early Tuesday morning, the latest in a string of minor earthquakes to shake the Tri-Valley over the past month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.1 struck about 2 miles southeast of the community at 5:53 a.m.

According to reports from visitors to the USGS website, shaking was largely felt in San Ramon and surrounding communities including Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville and Livermore. Shaking was reportedly felt as far away as Alameda, Berkeley and Half Moon Bay.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

A map of an earthquake that struck the San Ramon area on Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Sitting atop the Calaveras Fault, the East Bay community has experienced significant seismic activity over the past month, with multiple quake swarms. Scientists said the region has had a history of earthquake swarms dating back decades.

Since Nov. 17, at least 17 earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or greater have struck San Ramon, according to USGS data. The strongest earthquake in the region over the past month was a magnitude 3.6 that struck on Dec. 8.