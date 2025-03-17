Watch CBS News
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes East Bay near Dublin

Tim Fang
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the East Bay Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake struck at 7:46 p.m., with the epicenter about three miles west of Dublin, north of Interstate 580.

Visitors to the USGS website from the East Bay, Peninsula and San Francisco reported light shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A CBS News Bay Area staffer on a BART train reported that trains were held briefly as crews inspected the tracks. The agency said inspections have concluded and normal service is resuming. 

Riders should expect residual delays.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

