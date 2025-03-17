Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes East Bay near Dublin

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the East Bay Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake struck at 7:46 p.m., with the epicenter about three miles west of Dublin, north of Interstate 580.

Visitors to the USGS website from the East Bay, Peninsula and San Francisco reported light shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A CBS News Bay Area staffer on a BART train reported that trains were held briefly as crews inspected the tracks. The agency said inspections have concluded and normal service is resuming.

Riders should expect residual delays.

An earthquake occurred within the area serviced by BART. Safety track inspections have concluded and normal train service has resumed. Please expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide. Thank you. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 18, 2025

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.